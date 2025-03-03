Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $55.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

