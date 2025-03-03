Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 12,381 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,439 shares of company stock worth $11,377,057 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $209.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.