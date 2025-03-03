Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 16,524 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.2% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.