Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 22,768 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $84.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

