Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8 %

O opened at $57.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 327.55%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

