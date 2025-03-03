Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Globe Life (GL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globe Life (NYSE: GL):

2/28/2025 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Globe Life is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.26. The company had a trading volume of 872,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,567. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $131.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Globe Life

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This trade represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,678 shares of company stock worth $8,799,822 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Globe Life by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

