Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in February

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,698.0 days.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RCDTF remained flat at $55.54 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30.
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
