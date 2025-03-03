Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in February

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,698.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RCDTF remained flat at $55.54 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

