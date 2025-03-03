Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Purchases $12,073.36 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Jose S. Suquet bought 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,073.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $812,434.48. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

