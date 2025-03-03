Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 769,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,165,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $535.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 16,576 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,955.30. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,740. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,152 shares of company stock worth $2,491,157 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

