Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the January 31st total of 838,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.50. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 44,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

