Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a negative net margin of 99.76%.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bloom Burton downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
