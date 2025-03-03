Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 41.2% in February

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ REVB remained flat at $3.49 during trading hours on Monday. 99,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,388. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $935,320.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

