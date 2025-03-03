Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 55,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,063. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
About Revival Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revival Gold
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.