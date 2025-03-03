Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 55,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,063. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

