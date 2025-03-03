Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $54.91 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,445.40. This represents a 23.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $254,241.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,361.61. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,787 shares of company stock worth $1,901,443. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

