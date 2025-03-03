Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.48. Riskified shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 151,747 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.31 million, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Riskified declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 4,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

