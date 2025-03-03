Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $917.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Riskified announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 4,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

