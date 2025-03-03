Robert W. Baird Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Price Target to $160.00

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $144.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $187.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.28.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
