Robert W. Baird Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Price Target to $160.00

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVTGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $144.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $187.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Novanta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

