Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 876 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total transaction of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,219.71. This represents a 45.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.20. 783,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,876,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,774,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after buying an additional 432,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,839,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,426,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,095,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

