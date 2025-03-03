Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 404,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 209,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

Recommended Stories

