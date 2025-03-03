Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 9,986 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 139,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 798,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 452,456 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.27 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.