Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $98.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

