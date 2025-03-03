Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 42.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $697,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 186.4% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,116,968 shares of company stock valued at $299,497,581. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

