Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.