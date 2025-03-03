Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 17,811 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,010 shares of company stock valued at $66,102,694. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Trading Up 2.3 %

DOCU opened at $83.17 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

