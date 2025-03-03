Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.48.
