SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Cintas by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 299.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 286.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 273.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Cintas stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

