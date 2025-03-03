SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,543 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in General Electric by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $207.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.20. General Electric has a 1 year low of $124.08 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

