SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $1.89 Million in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3816 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

