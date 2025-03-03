SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 876.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $365.61 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.