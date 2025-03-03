SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 71.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 21.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,296. This trade represents a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,592,958.70. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

Southern stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.