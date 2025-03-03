SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vista Energy by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 3,262.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIST. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Vista Energy stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. Equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.