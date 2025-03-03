Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.71 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $733.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.19. The firm has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

