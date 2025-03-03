Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 429,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.