Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 429,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

