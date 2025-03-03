Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 429,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.
Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.80.
Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
