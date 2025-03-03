Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 612,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,650 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spark I Acquisition were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,177,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

Spark I Acquisition stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Spark I Acquisition Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.