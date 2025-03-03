Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. FMR LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,332,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,777,000 after purchasing an additional 699,012 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,332,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,385,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,303,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,936,000 after purchasing an additional 309,619 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $189.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

