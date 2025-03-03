Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Decreased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.