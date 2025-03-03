Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Amara Financial LLC.

Amara Financial LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 296.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,108 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Amara Financial LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.