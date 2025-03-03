Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865,603 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $143,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 886,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,569,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.71 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

