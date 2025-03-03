Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 842.25% and a negative net margin of 362.30%. Senseonics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Senseonics Stock Up 2.4 %

SENS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915,691. The company has a market capitalization of $517.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Insider Activity at Senseonics

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 315,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,310,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,210.05. This trade represents a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan purchased 124,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,474.54. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,960.72. The trade was a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

