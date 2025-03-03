Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Down 44% – Should You Sell?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 44% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.34). 16,085,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,139% from the average session volume of 718,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.60).

Severfield Stock Down 45.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.85. The firm has a market cap of £75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.20%.

Severfield Company Profile

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

