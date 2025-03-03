Severfield (LON:SFR) Trading Down 44.6% – Should You Sell?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 44.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.45 ($0.33). Approximately 15,737,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,115% from the average daily volume of 710,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.60).

Severfield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £77.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.85.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.20%.

About Severfield

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

