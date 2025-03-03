Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $95.32 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

