Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,774 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

