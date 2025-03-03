Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.26 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

MTUM stock opened at $218.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

