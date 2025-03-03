Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,491,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,692,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.45 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

