Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Drops By 45.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,305,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 31st total of 4,214,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,881.3 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of VOLVF opened at C$31.70 on Monday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of C$23.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.11.
About AB Volvo (publ)
