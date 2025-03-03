Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Drops By 45.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,305,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 31st total of 4,214,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,881.3 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VOLVF opened at C$31.70 on Monday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of C$23.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.11.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

