Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Increases By 67.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,274,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

DWAW traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.91. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

