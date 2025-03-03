Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 33.0%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 2.1 %

ALZN opened at $0.82 on Monday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.98. On average, research analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

