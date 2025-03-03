Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Grows By 55.8%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of ARTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,929. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.43). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

