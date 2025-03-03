Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Increases By 77.9%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,900 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the January 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

HYT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 508,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

