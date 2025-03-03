Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Increases By 77.9%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,900 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the January 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
HYT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 508,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
